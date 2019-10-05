PENNY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Friday morning resulted in one person being taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
In a news release, CCSO Deputy Danny Williams said deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries that was reported at about 7:09 a.m. on KY 80 near the intersection of Airport Road (KY 783).
Upon arriving at the scene, Williams said deputies were able to determine that Haley Tyson, 18, was headed southbound in a passenger car on Airport Road in the Penny community and, after stopping at a stop sign, attempted to cross KY 80. Williams said Tyson said that she did not see another vehicle, a water truck, that was driven by Chester Sugden, 50, that was westbound on 80.
Williams said the two vehicles collided with Sugden saying that he struck Tyson’s vehicle in its passenger side. This caused Sugden’s vehicle to flip on its side.
Williams said a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Sugden to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of injuries. Williams added that Sugden’s injuries were non life-threatening in nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.