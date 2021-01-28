From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
NEW CONCORD — On Thursday, January 28, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Saddle Lane in the New Concord community for a report of a possible stolen vehicle. Upon their arrival, Deputies located a vehicle matching the description provided by the caller. Deputies also located Holly Crosno, a fugitive with multiple warrants of arrest in Kentucky and Tennessee, hiding underneath the residence. Deputies also located April Hartle, a fugitive with a warrant of arrest in Kentucky, inside the residence. The vehicle was determined to have not been reported stolen and the owner was allowed to come take possession of the vehicle.
Holly R. Crosno, age 27, of Madison, Tennessee was arrested and charged with three (3) counts of being a Fugitive from Another State, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a Calloway County Circuit Court (felony) case. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
April C. Hartle, age 35, of Paris, Tennessee was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a Calloway County District (misdemeanor) case. She was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.