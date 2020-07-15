CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office offered new details late Monday night pertaining to a high-speed pursuit that started in Graves County Sunday afternoon before ending in Calloway County.
In a news release, CCSO said it received a call from Graves County Dispatch at about 1:05 p.m. Sunday that advised of a pursuit involving Graves County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a red cruiser-style motorcycle that was eastbound on KY 464 (Backusburg Road) and coming into Calloway County. The release said that CCSO units spotted the pursuit at the intersection of KY 464 and McCallon Mills Road west of Kirksey.
CCSO said the motorcycle made a right turn onto KY 299 (Kirksey Highway) from KY 464 and continued to flee at a high rate of speed. Eventually, a CCSO unit became the lead pursuer at the intersection of KY 299 and KY 80 and the chase continued south on KY 299 before turning right onto Lawson Road.
CCSO noted that the subject did not have brake lights on the motorcycle, meaning that as the rider attempted to turn west onto Jones Sparkman Road, the pursuing deputy could not see the motorcycle’s brakes had locked. Unable to stop completely, the CCSO unit made what was described as slight contact with the rear tire of the motorcycle, but this did not stop it.
The pursuit gained speed as it headed west on Jones Sparkman and neared Old Lynn Grove Road and it was here CCSO said that the motorcycle failed to make a left turn and crashed into a ditch. This led to a foot pursuit in which the rider ran about 100 yards into a filled drainage ditch about 100 yards from where the motorcycle crashed.
He was taken into custody in waist-deep water. The rider, identified as Derek Brown, 37, of Mayfield, was searched and CCSO said 15.7 grams of methamphetamine and $4,272 were discovered and seized. Brown also was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital due to a complaint of pain from the wreck. He was later released from MCCH and taken to the Calloway County Jail, where he remained an inmate Tuesday.
On the jail’s website, Brown is listed with a bond of $15,000 cash. His charges are as follows:
• Speeding 26 mph or greater over the limit.
• Fleeing/evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle).
• Fleeing/evading police in the first degree (on foot).
• Wanton endangerment in the first degree (police officer).
• Disregarding a stop sign.
• Failure to or improper signal.
• No brake lights.
• Failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense.
• Driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense.
• Criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
