HAZEL – A Hazel man faces several charges after being involved in a single vehicle collision over the weekend.
According to Sheriff Nicky Knight, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday to Walston Road near Short Road for a report of a single vehicle non-injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies located the involved vehicle off the roadway. During the investigation, deputies located suspected methamphetamine and other illegal substances in the possession of the driver.
Joey Duncan, 33, of Hazel, was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle with a DUI suspended license (second offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.