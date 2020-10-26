ELM GROVE — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that two people were sent to a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck late Thursday night near Elm Grove.
In a news release, Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle collision at about 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of KY 80 and Purdom Road near the Elm Grove community about five miles northeast of Murray.
Cash said a preliminary investigation indicated that Kimberly D. Patterson, 35, of Dexter, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of KY 80 in a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car and was nearing the intersection of Purdom Road. At the same time, Nicholas B. Troutt, 20, of Murray, was westbound on KY 80 in a Ford Focus passenger car.
As the vehicles met, Cash said they collided head on. He said that Patterson was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be extricated.
Cash said a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Patterson to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as serious injuries she received during the collision. Another ambulance also took Troutt to MCCH for treatment of what were described as minor injuries he received from the collision.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
