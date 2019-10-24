MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is looking to find a solution to a series of long-running issues with the department’s radio equipment.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said there have been issues for some time with CCSO’s ground radios. This has created problems where deputies working in certain parts of the county are left unable to reliably contact dispatch or other deputies should they need assistance.
“Our problem right now is we are lacking coverage with our ground radios in a lot of places in the county,” Steger said. “A lot of it has to do with terrain and things of that nature, and our portable radios are poor and don’t get good reception hardly anywhere.”
Steger said they are looking at various avenues to put up a new radio system so deputies have radio coverage wherever they are in the county.
“This has historically been a problem with our radio system,” Steger said. “This is nothing new.”
CCSO brought the issue before the Calloway County Fiscal Court during its most recent meeting this month. There, deputy Nicky Knight shared a garbled call from a deputy who was attempting to serve a warrant out in Coldwater. That instance led to an altercation between the deputy and the suspect, and dispatch was not able to make out what was happening.
“That night, a deputy had served a paper on a guy and the guy turned right around and came back to the house. They got into an altercation inside the house, and he pursued him into the house and they got into a fight,” Steger said. “He couldn’t get out on his portable radio, and he was just in Coldwater. That is unacceptable; there is no reason our men should be unable to talk to dispatch from Coldwater, or any part of the county.”
Steger said that a lot of issues arise in areas bordering the lakes, with terrain limiting the ability of already limited equipment.
“Some of the issues are from the terrain,” he said. “Other issues are stemming from the system we are using.”
Steger said CCSO will be meeting today with representatives from West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation to discuss the possibility of utilizing some of their sites to attach new repeaters for the department.
“We have been in contact with WKRECC to discuss putting some repeater sites on their towers,” Steger said. “We are trying to look and see if the fiscal court will help us purchase a system, and then team up with West Kentucky and piggyback off of their tower sites.”
Steger said CCSO is still looking into the costs of upgrading their radio system, and will be looking at various bids to determine what the department can afford that better suits its needs.
“We have to get the fiscal court on board first,” Steger said. “I think they will be, I think they see the problem that we are having. They are very supportive of our office and what we do. And I think the other day was kind of an eye-opener for some of them, listening to a deputy not be able to get any help.”
