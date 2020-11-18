COLDWATER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an injury wreck Monday in the northwestern part of the county also resulted in charges.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies were dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. Monday to the area of KY 80 near Cook Store Trail for a report of a single-vehicle wreck. Upon their arrival, Cash said deputies found a vehicle stopped in the eastbound lane of travel that had been involved in a collision.
Cash said a preliminary investigation has indicated Eddie Carter, 21, of Mayfield, was westbound on KY 80 when, for reasons believed to be related to intoxication, he drove his vehicle off the roadway, through the median, and into a guardrail. Carter was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.
Cash said Carter was later charged with operating on a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense (aggravated circumstances). Carter was cited in lieu of arrest due to needing continued medical treatment for injuries he sustained during the collision.
CCSO was assisted on scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue. Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to remind the public to always have a sober driver when consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
