CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said over the weekend that a wreck in which a deer ran in front of a vehicle sent a teenager to a hospital.
In a news release, CCSO said it received a call late Friday afternoon of a single-vehicle collision on Tucker Garland Road in northwestern Calloway County, west of Kirksey. Upon deputies arriving at the scene, a Ford Taurus was observed off the south side of the road having come to rest in a fence.
Investigation determined that Jasmin Javier, 17, of Murray, was heading eastbound on Tucker Garland when a deer ran out in front of her car. CCSO said Javier attempted to miss the deer but her vehicle began sliding and she eventually lost control.
In the process, Javier’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a guardrail and finally a wooden fence. CCSO said Javier was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital in a personal vehicle for treatment of possible injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.