CCSO investigates as single vehicle collision sends Murray man to hospital

HICO – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle that hit a tree Thursday afternoon in the northeastern corner of the county.
CCSO said deputies responded at approximately 12:20 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Lancaster Road for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon their arrival, they located a gold Chevrolet Impala off the roadway against a tree.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said the preliminary investigation indicates Bobby R. Stewart, 60, of Murray, was northbound on Lancaster Road when his vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree. Preliminary investigation also indicated Stewart was using his cell phone at the time of the collision and alcohol is believed to have been involved.
Stewart was transported by Murray-Calloway County Ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of serious injuries received during the collision. Cash said that due to Stewart’s injuries, he has not been arrested, but deputies continue to investigate whether or not he was possibly driving under the influence.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue. Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to encourage anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals charged or accused of a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
