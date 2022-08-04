MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Murray-Paris Road.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said that as of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Calloway County Coroner’s Office was still attempting to notify family members of the deceased. The accident, which Knight said involved one vehicle occupied only by the driver, was reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Murray-Paris Road about one mile south of KY 121. In addition to CCSO, Murray-Calloway County EMS, Calloway County Fire-Rescue and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.
