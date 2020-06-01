MURRAY — Calloway County deputies are continuing to investigate an incident Saturday in which shots were fired at a vehicle, resulting in an injury.
In a news release, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received several calls at about 9:20 Saturday morning from the area of KY 94 West and Rob Mason Road (KY 783) reporting that gun shots were being fired at a vehicle.
As deputies were responding to the area, a call was received reporting that a man had parked a vehicle in the middle of KY 94 West just before the Graves County line. The caller was also reporting that the man had a gunshot wound.
CCSO said a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service responded to the scene and took the victim to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment. That wound was not believed to be serious, CCSO later said.
The vehicle and occupant/occupants of the vehicle involved in the shooting had fled the area, CCSO said. The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CCSO at 270-753-3151.
