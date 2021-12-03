MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating vandalism that occurred overnight at the Confederate monument on Murray’s court square when a couple of unknown individuals defaced it with red paint.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said CCSO was contacted by the Murray Police Department at approximately 7 a.m. Thursday to respond to the area of Fourth and Main streets for a report of damage to the statue. The responding deputy met with an MPD officer on scene who had discovered the Confederate monument and statue of Robert E. Lee had been damaged by paint.
Preliminary investigation indicated that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, individuals damaged the statue by putting paint on it. Red paint could be seen Thursday morning around the base of the monument and on some of the surrounding bricks, as well as the letters spelling out “CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS,” the statue itself and the base of the statue. Several volunteers with the Fort Heiman Chapter of Sons of Confederate Veterans and other community members began cleaning the monument mid-morning, and others came to the site later to help pressure-wash it.
Knight said CCSO was following several leads Thursday, and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or by email at ccso.office@callkyso.com.
“If anybody does have any information, I would love for them to call the office,” Knight said. “Somebody other than the two that did it knows more about it.”
Sandy Forrest, secretary of the Fort Heiman SCV Chapter, was among those attempting to clean the paint off Thursday morning.
“It’s a special kind of coward that comes up here and does this,” Forrest said. “They don’t have enough guts to face people and can’t confront people and protest the right way. They have to be underhanded and be a lowlife, coming up here in the dark of night to desecrate a monument instead of protesting like normal people.”
Around the time that protests erupted all over the country in the summer of 2020 in response to the fatal shooting of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin – who was later convicted of murder – many groups also protested monuments honoring Confederate generals and soldiers who fought in the Civil War. Murray was no exception, and protests began downtown last June after former Murray State University assistant football coach Sherman Neal II asked Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes and the fiscal court to move the monument to another location.
The Murray City Council approved a resolution in support of moving the monument, which was erected in 1917 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The Calloway County Fiscal Court unanimously voted to leave the monument where it is unless the UDC were to ask the county to remove it. Several more protests were held on the square last year and some Murray residents voiced their support for moving the monument by placing signs in their yard saying, “Remove Robert.” Many others voiced their support for keeping the monument, and groups of people took turns guarding it at night on and off for several months. Neal has since moved from Murray, and Washington State University Athletics announced in July that it had hired him as its new strategic initiatives coordinator.
With the heated protests and counter-protests that have surrounded the statue in the last year-and-a-half, Forrest said he expected some type of vandalism to happen eventually. Even so, the timing of it was a surprise to him.
“I could have seen this happening last year, but why is it happening now?” Forrest wondered. “It’s one thing to be against something, and it’s another thing to do something like this.”
“I just think it’s sad that’s the thrill some people get out of life and don’t have any better life to live than to pull stunts like that,” Imes said. “I think it stains the community’s overall image more than the statue itself. It doesn’t accomplish anything; it’s just to stir up conflict and I think people should get a life if that’s all they’ve got to do.
“Protesting, I’m good with that. I don’t agree with some of them and some of them I do agree with, but if I want to speak my mind (that’s not the way to go about it). Whether it be a public building or private or anything else, I just don’t have much use for people that deface somebody else’s property.”
