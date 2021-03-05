MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon east of Murray resulted in one person being injured.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies responded at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a two-vehicle injury collision in the 2500 block of KY 94 East about two miles east of Murray. Knight said that, upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles on the shoulder of the road, both with damage.
Knight said that a preliminary investigation into the wreck has indicated that Jacqueline Davenport of Almo was westbound in a Dodge Journey SUV and was slowing to make a turn into a parking lot. At the same time, Dakota Davis of Murray was also westbound in a Ford Explorer SUV. Knight said that the investigation shows that Davis failed to slow her vehicle and struck the rear of Davenport’s vehicle.
A passenger in Davis’ vehicle, identified as Brandi Heard, 41, or Murray, received injuries in the collision. A unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Heard to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as non life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for the hospital said Thursday that Heard was treated at the MCCH emergency room and released.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service, Kentucky State Police and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.