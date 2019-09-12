CALLOWAY COUNTY — A two-vehicle wreck Wednesday resulted in one person being taken to a hospital.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Charles Tidwell said CCSO’s investigation found that Jaqeesha Johnson of Union City, Tennessee was headed west on KY 94 West in a Chevrolet Impala and was slowing behind a vehicle attempting to make a turn off the highway.
At the same time, Tidwell said Anthony Saunders of Murray was driving a Ford pickup truck and was behind Johnson’s vehicle.
Tidwell said Saunders told deputies that he had taken his eyes off the road momentarily and did not see that Johnson’s car had slowed in front of him. The front of Saunders’ truck then struck the rear of Johnson’s car.
A unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Johnson to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Tidwell said that an adult relative was traveling in Johnson’s vehicle but was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.