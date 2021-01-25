MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Murray woman on Saturday afternoon on drug-related charges.
In a news release. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Deputy Jon Michael Hill stopped a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on KY 80 East for a reported traffic violation. Knight said that, during the stop, Hill located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Knight said Amy L. Patterson, 40, of Murray, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.