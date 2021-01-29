From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:

CALLOWAY COUNTY — On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Calloway County Sheriff’s  Deputies responded to a residence on Hills Hollow Road in the Western Shores  community for a report of an unwanted subject, later identified as Scott Okeefe, at that  residence. Prior to the arrival of deputies, Mr. Okeefe left the Hills Hollow Road  residence. 

Responding Deputies obtained information and evidence which led them to locating Mr.  Okeefe inside a residence on Haynes Cemetery Road. Attempts to get Mr. Okeefe to  come out of the residence were unsuccessful for approximately 2 hours. 

At approximately 9:15 a.m., Mr. Okeefe exited the residence out of a second story  window. Mr. Okeefe sustained serious injuries during the fall and was transported to  Murray-Calloway County Hospital by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical  Services. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Okeefe was transferred to an out of state medical facility  for further treatment. 

Scott B. Okeefe, age 60, of Murray, Kentucky was charged with Violation of a Kentucky  Emergency Protection Order, Resisting Arrest, 2nd Degree Fleeing or Evading Police,  Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Due to his medical needs, he was cited and released to medical personnel.

