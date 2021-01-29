From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
CALLOWAY COUNTY — On Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Hills Hollow Road in the Western Shores community for a report of an unwanted subject, later identified as Scott Okeefe, at that residence. Prior to the arrival of deputies, Mr. Okeefe left the Hills Hollow Road residence.
Responding Deputies obtained information and evidence which led them to locating Mr. Okeefe inside a residence on Haynes Cemetery Road. Attempts to get Mr. Okeefe to come out of the residence were unsuccessful for approximately 2 hours.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Mr. Okeefe exited the residence out of a second story window. Mr. Okeefe sustained serious injuries during the fall and was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital by Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Okeefe was transferred to an out of state medical facility for further treatment.
Scott B. Okeefe, age 60, of Murray, Kentucky was charged with Violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order, Resisting Arrest, 2nd Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Due to his medical needs, he was cited and released to medical personnel.
