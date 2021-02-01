CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was seriously injured Friday morning after jumping from a second-story window of a residence.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies responded to a residence at about 6:30 a.m. Friday on Hills Hollow Road in the Western Shores community of eastern Calloway County for a report of an unwanted subject. Prior to deputies arriving, Knight said the subject had left the residence.
Responding deputies then obtained information and evidence which led them to locate the subject inside a residence on nearby Haynes Cemetery Road. Attempts to coax the subject out of the residence were unsuccessful for about two hours, Knight said.
Then, at about 9:15, the subject exited the residence, but not through the front door. Knight said the subject attempted to leave through a second-story window but fell, resulting in serious injuries. A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service then took the subject to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Knight said that, shortly after arrival at the hospital, the subject was transferred to an out-of-state medical facility for further treatment.
Knight identified the subject as Scott B. Okeefe, 60, of Murray. Okeefe was charged with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order, resisting arrest, fleeing/evading police in the second degree, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Due to his medical needs, Knight said Okeefe was cited and released to medical personnel.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
