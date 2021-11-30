EAST SYRACUSE, New York – After three years of searching, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that fugitive Brock Mardis had been found in New York state.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said in a news release that CCSO had sought to locate and apprehend Mardis for “numerous dangerous and violent offenses” beginning in August 2018. Mardis had active arrest warrants for first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, trafficking marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mardis had also failed to appear for pending cases involving the charges of menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sale of alcohol, selling alcoholic beverages to minors, second-degree bail jumping and driving under the influence.
Knight said that during a fugitive investigation, law enforcement was made aware of a male in East Sacramento, New York believed to be Mardis. With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the man was located early Monday morning. He was positively identified as Mardis and was then arrested, Knight said. As of Monday evening, Mardis was awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face multiple felony charges in multiple counties.
“This three-year investigation involved multiple agencies and hours of hard work,” Knight said Monday. “This morning’s arrest is a good example of how the partnerships we’ve cultivated over the past five years are helping keep our community safe. We’ve also added a Most Wanted section to our department’s website and it was helpful in getting the public’s assistance.”
CCSO implemented its “Most Wanted” section on its website, www.callkyso.com, back in April, naming Mardis as the first entry. At the time, CCSO said that information received since 2018 indicated Mardis might have traveled to New York and/or Florida. Crime Stoppers in both Calloway and Marshall counties agreed to provide a reward for information leading to his arrest.
CCSO originally started searching for Mardis on April 14, 2018, after a pair of deputies attempted to serve warrants to him at a residence in southern Marshall County. Former Sheriff Sam Steger said at the time that one of the warrants was successfully served before a deputy attempted to serve the second warrant and Mardis ran.
“The next thing they knew, they were in a pursuit,” Steger told the Ledger & Times. “There’s no telling in a situation like this, but all we knew was that he took off.”
Steger said a high-speed pursuit began, heading west on Brewers Highway (KY 402) and eventually reaching Vanzora Road near the Brewers community. That was when the man believed to Mardis allegedly jumped out of his vehicle and escaped into a field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.