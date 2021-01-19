CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that one person was sent to a hospital Monday morning for treatment of injuries received in a wreck east of Murray.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that deputies responded at about 7 a.m. Monday to a report a single-vehicle injury collision on KY 94 East near the intersection of Clayton Road, just east of the Murray city limits.
Knight said that preliminary investigation indicates that Peyton Mays, 25, of New Concord, was operating a Dodge Durango westbound on KY 94 when her vehicle crossed a patch of ice that had formed on a bridge. The vehicle then struck a guardrail on the north side of the roadway and then struck a guardrail on the south side of the road.
Knight said a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Mays to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. CCSO was assisted on the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue, as well as the ambulance service.
Knight added that motorists are reminded to be cautious of ice this time of year. He said that ice typically forms on bridges and overpasses first and can be difficult to see.
