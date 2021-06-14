CALLOWAY COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office observed traffic on KY 80 and U.S. 641 for compliance with Kentucky’s law regarding right of way of stopped emergency vehicles. Kentucky’s law, commonly referred to as the “Move Over” law, requires motorists on a four-lane highway to move into the other lane when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle.
Emergency vehicles include those with flashing yellow, red, blue and/or white lights. When changing lanes, motorists should use caution and, when appropriate, slow down. Failure to comply with this law can result in a fine of up to $500, as well as jail time up to 30 days.
Deputies observed about 500 vehicles and the overwhelming majority complied with the law. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office extends its appreciation to the public for their compliance with this law, which is aimed to help protect emergency workers.
Deputies will continue to observe for compliance with this law and asks the motoring public to continue helping keep emergency workers safe by continuing to “Move Over”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.