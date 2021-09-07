CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office last week reported the arrest of a Murray man after an alleged shooting incident.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said CCSO deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residence on Onyx Drive in the northeast part of the county for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon their arrival, though, Knight said deputies reported hearing multiple gunshots being fired inside the residence.
Knight said that initial information indicated the caller was alone inside the residence and was the source of the gunshots. Deputies attempted to get the caller to exit the residence through negotiations.
Knight said that, at about 2 p.m., a male, later identified as John Nichols, exited the residence and was taken into custody. During a search of the residence, no other people were located.
John S. Nichols, 59, of Murray, was arrested and charged with five counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree of a police officer and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Murray Police Department, Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue. The Marshall County Special Response Team was also activated for assistance, but the incident was resolved prior to that unit’s arrival.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
