From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
MURRAY — On Friday, December 11, 2020, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Calloway County Deputy Sheriff’s served a search warrant at a residence on Timber Ridge Drive in the Almo community. During the search, they located methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth F. Knipp, age 63, of Murray, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Knipp was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
