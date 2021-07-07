NEW CONCORD — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that a New Concord man was arrested Monday night after attempting to flee during a traffic stop.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said CCSO Deputy Jon Hayden observed a vehicle at about 10 p.m. Monday on Kline Trail, just south of New Concord, that was traveling with no headlights/tail lights activated. This prompted Hayden to activate his emergency lighting in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.
Knight, though, said that upon Hayden attempting the stop, the driver of the vehicle accelerated, leading to a brief pursuit. Eventually, Knight said the vehicle exited the roadway and moved into a field.
At this point, Knight said the driver attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody not long after leaving the vehicle. However, Knight also said that, during the apprehension, the driver resisted arrest and assaulted a deputy.
Knight said that a search of the vehicle resulted in what was suspected to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia being located.
Jason Swindle, 43, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle in the first degree, fleeing or evading police on foot in the second degree, assault of a peace officer in the third degree, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and various traffic-related offenses.
Knight said that, after his arrest, it was also determined that Swindle had a warrant of arrest that was active in Christian County for a probation violation and had been a fugitive for about nine months. That warrant was also served, charging him with probation violation for felony offense. Swindle was then taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
According to the Calloway County Jail website, Swindle was still incarcerated Tuesday afternoon with cash bonds of $5,000 and $10,000, respectively, for his cases.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
