MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is trying to circulate word of a new scam in the area.
They report that citizens are receiving calls from people claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and asking for money.
On its facebook page Tuesday, CCSO said, “The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office will not call and ask for money because there is a warrant on you. We will just show up.”
CCSO said it will never call and ask for money. Anyone receiving a call from someone claiming to law enforcement and asking for money is asked to call CCSO at 270-753-3151.
