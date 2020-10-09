CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Paducah man was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wednesday evening after his vehicle overturned on KY 121 South.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash said that at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area of KY 121 South near Cherry Corner Road for a report of a single vehicle collision. Upon their arrival, they located a vehicle off the roadway on its side.
Marland A. Champion, 65, of Paducah, was northbound on KY 121 in a black Ford Fusion near the intersection of Cherry Corner Road. Preliminary investigation has indicated, for an unknown reason, Champion failed to negotiate the curve. Champion’s car exited the roadway, overturned, and came to rest on its side. Mr. Champion was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.
Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service transported Marland Champion to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of serious injuries he received during the collision. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Champion was flown to another medical treatment facility for further treatment.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and the Calloway County Office of Emergency Management.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to remind the public to always wear your seat belt when operating or riding in a motor vehicle.
