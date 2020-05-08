MIDWAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a Paris, Tennessee man who was involved in a rollover wreck Wednesday afternoon south of Murray was under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
In a news release, CCSO Capt. Richard Steen said deputies received a call of a single vehicle roll-over collision with injuries early Wednesday afternoon, sending units from multiple agencies to the 4000 block of U.S. 641 South in the Midway community.
Upon arrival, Steen said deputies found a Ford SUV Escape upside down in a ditch directly in front of Hannigan Motor Sports. He said they found the driver, identified as James Singleton, 45, of Paris, still inside the vehicle, complaining of chest, shoulder, back and neck pain.
Personnel from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service arrived on the scene shortly thereafter and stabilized Singleton, while preparing him for extrication from the vehicle by non-mechanical means. The extrication was handled by firefighters from Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Singleton was removed, placed into an ambulance and taken to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. Meanwhile, CCSO Deputy Jon Hayden spoke to witnesses who said that the vehicle in which Singleton was allegedly driving crossed the center line on multiple occasions and, at one point, was headed south in the northbound lane before exiting the roadway on the southbound side of the highway and overturning.
Singleton was then charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
