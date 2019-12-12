CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a pedestrian walking alongside a road late Wednesday afternoon was struck by a vehicle and later died from injuries sustained in the collision.
In a news release Wednesday night, CCSO said that deputies were dispatched to an area on Locust Grove Road at about 5:18 p.m. CCSO said that the pedestrian, identified only as a 48-year-old male resident of Calloway County, was walking along the road when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a female resident from Calloway County. Names of the victim and the driver were being withheld Wednesday night, Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said, due to difficulty in notifying family members.
Deputies soon arrived at the scene and were soon joined by a unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service. After initial treatment at the scene, CCSO said the victim was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
CCSO said the victim was pronounced dead later. CCSO added that the investigation is continuing into this incident.
