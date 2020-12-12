From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Cody Cobb, age 15, of Murray, Kentucky was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1400 block of Main Street in Murray.
Cody is 5-5 and weighs approximately160 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Cody is asked to call 270-753-3151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.