CALLOWAY COUNTY – A Cadiz man faces multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement and crashing his truck on U.S. 641 North, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
According to CCSO, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle just before 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. 641 North after receiving information from Trigg County that the driver was wanted for questioning. CCSO said the driver of the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit began. The pursuit continued several miles into Marshall County and back into Calloway County. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle, but the driver swerved and missed them, causing the suspect’s vehicle and the CCSO deputy in pursuit to crash near the intersection of Flint Road and U.S. 641 North.
