MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office recently received “Guardian Angel” devices through a Spirit of Blue Foundation grant.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said he first heard of the grant in late January 2022.
“The safety of the deputies that serve Calloway County is my top priority, so I immediately began the process of applying for the grant,” Knight said.
Since 2020, 24 law enforcement officers have died after being struck unintentionally by a vehicle, CCSO said. The devices are designed to provide 360-degree lighting to help law enforcement officers be seen when outside of their patrol vehicle. The devices arrived late last week and were issued to each deputy in the department.
“I’m really thankful to have the addition of this life safety equipment for each of our deputies,” Knight said.
