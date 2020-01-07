MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the owner of a ATV that was discovered late last week near Murray.
On Friday morning, CCSO said it was called to the Clarks River Day Use Area along KY 94 East, just east of the Murray city limits, after receiving a report of an ATV being located in an area along the flood-swollen Clarks River. Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found the four-wheel vehicle, but after a search of the area, no driver was found.
It is believed that the ATV was abandoned. Sunday, CCSO made a post on its Facebook page inquiring if anyone is missing an ATV and, if so, to contact the sheriff’s office.
CCSO is asking that anyone wishing to report a missing ATV to give a description of the vehicle. CCSO will put the deputy working the case in contact with the caller.
Anyone wishing to report a missing ATV can contact CCSO at 270-753-3151.
