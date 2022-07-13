COLDWATER – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said a county road grader was recovered less than half an hour after it was reported stolen Tuesday morning.
CCSO said that at approximately 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, the agency received a report that a county road grader had been stolen from Higgins Drive in Coldwater. Deputies responded to the area to take a theft report and attempt to locate the missing grader. Utilizing the GPS on the grader, it was located at approximately 9:10 am. abandoned on Crouch Road stuck in a creek.
Employees of the county road department were able to retrieve the grader, which had minor damage. Anyone with any information on the theft of this equipment is asked to contact CCSO at 270-753-3151. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
