DEXTER — One person was taken to a hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck last week in northern Calloway County near the Marshall County line.
In a news release, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that, at about 1:25 Thursday afternoon, the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on U.S. 641 North at the intersection of Wind Drive in the Dexter community.
CCSO said that Richard Carter, 77, was driving his pickup truck eastbound on Charlie Miller Road and was attempting to across 641 North in order to reach Wind Drive, which is what Charlie Miller becomes on the other side of 641. CCSO said Carter did not stop his vehicle at the median section and did not see an SUV driven by Elizabeth Bailey-Smith that was northbound on 641.
Bailey-Smith’s SUV struck Carter’s truck in the passenger side door, sending Carter’s vehicle off the shoulder of the northbound lane of 641 and down an embankment. Bailey-Smith’s vehicle came to rest at the corner of 641 and Wind.
CCSO said that Carter somehow emerged with no injuries. Bailey-Smith was reported as having only minor injuries as a result of the impact and a unit with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took her to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment.
CCSO said the investigation was continuing. CCSO was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
