NEW CONCORD — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested two people early Saturday morning after a traffic stop in southeastern Calloway County that resulted in the discovery of several drugs.
In a news release, Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said CCSO Deputy Jon Hayden stopped a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Blood River Road and Keniana Drive in New Concord after witnessing a traffic violation. Once the vehicle had stopped, Cash said a roadside investigation led to a search of the vehicle, during which several drugs and items related to drugs were found.
Cash said the driver, identified as Jesse Casey, 26, of New Concord, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, rear license plate not illuminated and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) in the third degree.
The passenger. identified as Casey Nodine, 30, also of New Concord, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine).
Both suspects were taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law..
