MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that a traffic stop in Murray led to the arrests of two people on drug charges.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said that Deputy Jon Michael Hill stopped a vehicle at about 5:30 p.m. Monday on North 12th Street. During the stop, Knight said a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine was located in possession of the driver and that a passenger was determined to have an active warrant.
Lisa F. Bebber, 59, of Almo, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with various other traffic-related violations. Also arrested was Austin G. Bebber, 21, of Almo, who was charged with failure to appear in court. They were taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
