CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said four people, including three juveniles, were taken to a hospital with what were described as minor injuries following a wreck over the weekend.
In a news release, CCSO said it responded to a two-vehicle collision at about 12:59 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of KY 80 and Airport Road. Investigation showed that a 17-year-old juvenile from Murray was traveling south on Airport Road and was attempting to cross KY 80. At the same time, Autumn Parrott, 27, also of Murray, was headed west on 80 when both of their vehicles collided.
Both drivers, as well as two juvenile passengers in Parrott’s vehicle, were taken by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
