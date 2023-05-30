ALMO — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it arrested an Almo man Sunday night on drug-related charges.

In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies were called to a residence at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday on Almo Road and that the caller reported that a subject was in the yard and appeared to be intoxicated. Upon arriving, Knight said deputies found a man later identified as Harley Deines, 30, of Almo, who was in possession of methamphetamine.