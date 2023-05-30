ALMO — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it arrested an Almo man Sunday night on drug-related charges.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies were called to a residence at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday on Almo Road and that the caller reported that a subject was in the yard and appeared to be intoxicated. Upon arriving, Knight said deputies found a man later identified as Harley Deines, 30, of Almo, who was in possession of methamphetamine.
Deines was arrested and taken to the Calloway County Detention Center in Murray. He was charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Knight also said that anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
