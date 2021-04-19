CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it had arrested a Murray man on charges related to burglary activity in the eastern part of the county.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies responded at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Geurin Road for a report of a burglary in progress. Knight said that, prior to the arrival of deputies, the suspect left the building on foot.
A short time later, Knight said deputies located someone believed to be the suspect walking along Beane Road and took that person into custody. The suspect was later identified as William Elliott, 29, of Murray.
Upon further investigation, Knight said a vehicle that later was identified as belonging to Elliott, was located at an unoccupied residence on Geurin Road, where there was evidence of another attempted burglary.
Elliott was arrested and charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and attempted burglary in the second degree. He was taken to the Calloway County Jail in Murray.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
