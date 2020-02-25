DEXTER — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office reported that a wreck Saturday in the northern part of the county resulted in the arrest of a driver.
In a news release, CCSO said that it received a call regarding a possible single-vehicle collision near the 3,000 block of KY 1824 (Radio Road). Upon arrival of deputies, CCSO said they spoke with Luis Lemus Ramirez who said that he swerved to miss a deer, causing his vehicle to lose control and leave the roadway.
Ramirez said that the vehicle then flipped over onto its side. CCSO said Ramirez reported that he was able to remove himself from the vehicle.
A unit from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service took Ramirez to Murray-Calloway County Hospital. As a result of the investigation, CCSO said Ramirez was arrested after receiving medical treatment.
Ramirez was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, failure of a non-owner of a vehicle to maintain required insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt.
CCFR was assisted at the scene by the ambulance service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
