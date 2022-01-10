MURRAY – Deputies from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office responded to a record number of motor vehicle collisions Thursday. In total, 16 accidents occurred between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CCSO said all were related to “slick, snow-covered roads.”
Citing records dating back to January 2010, CCSO said in a news release Friday, “This is largest number of motor vehicle collisions investigated by the CCSO in a single day. The next highest day was Feb. 7, 2011, also involving slick/snow-covered roads.”
The accident locations and approximate times are as follows:
9:22 a.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on U.S. 641 South.
9:34 a.m.: Vehicle struck tree on Roosevelt Road
9:37 a.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on KY 121 South
9:41 a.m.: Two-vehicle collision on U.S. 641 South
10:33 a.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on KY 121 South
11:05 a.m.: Two-vehicle head on collision on U.S. 641 South
11:33 a.m.: Two-vehicle collision on Peeler Road
12:01 p.m.: Vehicle struck mailboxes on U.S. 641 South
12:03 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on Duncan Trail
12:26 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on U.S. 641 North
12:29 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on U.S. 641 South
12:33 p.m.: Vehicle struck embankment on U.S. 641 South
12:53 p.m.: Two vehicle collision on U.S. 641 South
12:58 p.m.: Semi struck embankment on U.S. 641 South
1:25 p.m.: Semi struck embankment on U.S. 641 South
1:30 p.m.: Vehicle overturned on KY 80 West
Ten of the 16 collisions occurred on U.S. 641 South. Of those 10 accidents, CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said, “They were spread out all along 641 South.”
Cash said the collisions started just outside the city limits, near the PTL South Lot and stretched all the way to downtown Hazel. He also said a group of collisions occurred around the Brandon Bottoms area.
According to the news release, non-life-threatening injuries were incurred in two of the collisions resulting in people being transported to Murray Calloway-County Hospital for treatment. CCSO received assistance on scenes from Kentucky State Police and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
In the new release, Sheriff Nicky Knight cautioned, “Though we take an oath to serve and protect, responding to collisions involving people unnecessarily on the roadways increases the danger to my deputies and other first responders.
“Please stay off the roadways when driving conditions are hazardous, for your safety as well as the safety of all first responders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.