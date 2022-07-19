Sharp

MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight is requesting the public’s assistance locating fugitive Ronnie Sharp. 

Sharp is wanted in connection with a March 17, 2022, vehicle pursuit in Calloway County, where a warrant of arrest was issued for first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and various other traffic-related offenses.