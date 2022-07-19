MURRAY – Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight is requesting the public’s assistance locating fugitive Ronnie Sharp.
Sharp is wanted in connection with a March 17, 2022, vehicle pursuit in Calloway County, where a warrant of arrest was issued for first-degree fleeing or evading police, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and various other traffic-related offenses.
Sharp is also wanted for failure to appear while out on bond for a 2022 Calloway County felony case, where he is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and various traffic-related offenses. Sharp has also been charged with first-degree bail jumping in that pending case.
Sharp is also wanted in Marshall County for failure to appear on a pending case.
On March 28, 2022, the parole board also issued a parole violation warrant for Sharp.
Sharp is also wanted in connection with a theft in Henry County, Tennessee.
Sharp is a 47-year-old white male, approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or call 911.
