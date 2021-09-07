MURRAY — A Murray man is in the Calloway County jail after his arrest last week in connection with a deadly December shooting.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Benjamin S. Jones, 40, of Murray, was arrested Thursday. This came about a week after a Calloway County Grand Jury indicted Jones on a charge of murder in the December 2020 shooting death of Luis A. Mancilla, 53, also of Murray, at a residence near Coldwater.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Monday that the length of time taken in formally charging Jones in the case was not necessarily because of the investigation moving slow. He said complications created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had the biggest influence on the pace of the case.
“With COVID and the way the courts were (back in the winter, a time where the coronavirus was spreading quickly), it just took it a while to get it presented to the grand jury,” Knight said, adding that the Kentucky court system at the time, was still trying to adjust to the coronavirus, having restricted most circuit court clerk’s offices to very minimal public traffic. ”You were having to make an appointment just to get your driver’s license renewed.”
Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust added that his office had originally wanted to take the case to the grand jury earlier.
“Then, it was passed on to another grand jury,” Foust said. “A lot of our cases have been delayed because of COVID, no question about it and, looking at this case, we did have some scheduling problems.”
Foust also said the situation was further complicated in that an officer investigating the case temporarily left that position to take another position before returning to the original job. He also said a witness in the case had been unavailable for an interview, but eventually became available.
Eventually, the case was heard by a grand jury and an indictment was issued. Jones is scheduled to appear for his arraingment at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Calloway Circuit Court. He is being incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail. No bond amount has been set in his case.
Knight said Calloway 911 Dispatch received a call at about 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020, in reference to a shooting that had just occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Cook Store Trail. This is about a mile east of the Coldwater community in the northwestern part of the county.
Knight said that when deputies arrived, they saw a man lying in the yard of a residence. He told The Ledger & Times, at that time, that there were three people inside the residence at the time of the shooting. He said the man who was shot, now identified as Mancilla, and the person who had apparently shot him were outside.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where the victim died. Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service Director Marty Barnett said a medical helicopter was preparing for an airlift to a regional medical facility when the victim died.
Knight said the alleged shooter made no attempt to escape after deputies arrived.
“The person we believe shot the victim is the one who called us and, actually, as we arrived, he dropped to his knees and put his hands up,” he said at the time.
“But you still have to do your investigation and try to find out what the circumstances were behind it,” he added on Monday.
The case also did not go to Calloway District Court before being heard by the grand jury. Foust said this is actually not unusual.
“We also take some cases just by what we call direct submission. Basically, what that boils down to is we want to present results of an investigation to a grand jury and let them decide whether an indictment should be returned, as opposed to just taking charges to district court, and I would actually say that, in a case like this, that’s kind of a normal thing,” Foust said. “So the grand jury found what we like to say was ‘sufficient competent evidence’ to return an indictment.
“Now, you have to understand the difference in what a grand jury finds to return an indictment as opposed to what a petit jury finds to get a conviction or dismissal. With a grand jury, it only takes nine grand jurors to vote to bring a charge, so we know that at least nine believed sufficient competent evidence was there to return the murder indictment.
“In a petit jury trial, not only do you have to have all 12 jurors agree on guilty or not guilty, but they can also consider what we call ‘lesser included offenses,’ in other words, a lesser degree of homicide, but that would all be based on the facts that would be presented at a trial.”
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
