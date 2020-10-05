ALMO — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a wreck Saturday morning north of Murray.
In a news release. CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies responded at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of KY 1824/Radio Road near the intersection of U.S. 641 North for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision.
Cash said that a preliminary investigation indicated that Virginia Ahart of Almo was westbound in her Toyota Corolla on Radio Road and was slowing to turn onto 641. At the same time, Ashley Ham, also of Almo, was westbound on Radio Road in a Chevrolet Tahoe and struck Ahart’s vehicle from the rear.
Cash said Ahart was taken by a personal vehicle to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries. CCSO was assisted at the scene by the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
