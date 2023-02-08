CCSO: Search warrant results in fentanyl trafficking charge

MURRAY – Two Murray women are facing drug trafficking charges after multiple agencies found them with methamphetamine and a large amount of the deadly narcotic fentanyl, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jessalyn S. Redmon
Jennifer L. Robinson

According to a news release, CCSO, Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant on Monday at a residence in Murray. During the execution of the search warrant, more than a quarter-pound of raw fentanyl powder was allegedly located, in addition to another substance approximately two ounces in gross weight, CCSO said.

