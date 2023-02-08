CCSO: Search warrant results in fentanyl trafficking charge

After the search of a Murray residence by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency, deputies say they found more than a quarter-pound of raw fentanyl.
MURRAY – Two Murray women are facing drug trafficking charges after multiple agencies found them with methamphetamine and a large amount of the deadly narcotic fentanyl, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a news release, CCSO, Kentucky State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant on Monday at a residence in Murray. During the execution of the search warrant, more than a quarter-pound of raw fentanyl powder was allegedly located, in addition to another substance approximately two ounces in gross weight, CCSO said.
CCSO said the amount of fentanyl seized during the search has the potential to kill approximately 57,000 people, according to recently released DEA statistics.
Both subjects inside the residence – Jennifer L. Robinson, 40, and Jessalyn S. Redmon, 26, both of Murray – were arrested and lodged at the Calloway County Jail. Robinson was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (carfentanyl or fentanyl derivative). Redmon was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first offense (methamphetamine).
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
