CALLOWAY COUNTY — On Sunday, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office made a Facebook post asking the public for assistance in finding the owner of a vehicle.
In the post, several photographs of a red four-door car were included. CCSO said this car is believed to have been used in several break-ins to storage units south of Murray. The car is believed to be a Chevrolet Cobalt that is red with faded paint on the roof.
Also, this vehicle has what appears to be an LED light bar of some type across the front part of the roof.
“If you recognize this vehicle, please contact the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151,” the CCSO post said, adding one last statement. “We would love to introduce ourselves and get to know these folks.”
CCSO also noted that anyone with information on this or any other suspected criminal activity may remain anonymous. Anyone with information can phone the sheriff’s office or leave a tip online by emailing tips@callkyso.com.
