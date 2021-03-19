Missing adult

Image of Glen A Carter

 Photo courtesy of Calloway County Sheriff's Office

From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:

MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the help of the public in locating  Glen A. Carter, age 31, of Murray, Kentucky. Mr. Carter was reported missing by family  on 03/18/2021. He was last seen near his residence on Arbor Drive in Murray on Wednesday afternoon. 

Caeter is approximately 5’ 8” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, had brown eyes, brown  hair, and a beard. He regularly takes medication which he is believed to not have with  him. 

Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of Mr. Carter is encouraged to  call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address  

ccso.office@callkyso.com