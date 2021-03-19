From the Calloway County Sheriff's Office:
MURRAY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the help of the public in locating Glen A. Carter, age 31, of Murray, Kentucky. Mr. Carter was reported missing by family on 03/18/2021. He was last seen near his residence on Arbor Drive in Murray on Wednesday afternoon.
Caeter is approximately 5’ 8” tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, had brown eyes, brown hair, and a beard. He regularly takes medication which he is believed to not have with him.
Anyone who has information related to the whereabouts of Mr. Carter is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.