MURRAY — Details are few, but the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a vehicle that is believed to have struck another vehicle Sunday afternoon before leaving the scene.
CCSO said the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on KY 121 South, just outside the Murray city limits. CCSO said no injuries resulted from the collision.
Calloway County Fire-Rescue was called to the scene when reports were received that the vehicle that struck may have caught fire. Any fire that resulted was very minor, CCSO said.
CCSO said the suspect vehicle is a white pickup truck, but there was little description given beyond that. No make or model was known and it is not known if the truck had an extended cab or was regular size. CCSO did say that the one distinguishing characteristic to the truck is that it has damage on the rear passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 270-753-3151.
