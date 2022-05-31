MURRAY — Four patients were transported on Sunday to be treated for injuries, with two flown by helicopter, after an SUV and semi-truck collided Sunday.
According to the Calloway County Sherrif’s Office, the 911 Commnications Center received multiple reports at approximately 12:31 p.m. Sunday of a motor vehicle collision with possible injuries at the intersection of Hammond Road and KY 80 West. Murray-Calloway County Hospital EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue were dispatched, along with CCSO deputies. Upon arrival, deputies found a semi versus SUV collision with at least three injuries and two entrapments in the SUV and an active fuel leak.
Emergency Management was also notified and responded. CCFR and EMS arrived, and one victim was freed by non-mechanical means and one by mechanical means. Air Evac was requested for two patients who were transported to out-of-county hospitals for multiple injuries. The third patient from the SUV was transported by MCCH EMS to MCCH for multiple injuries. The driver of the semi was transported by POV to MCCH for possible injuries.
Investigation revealed that the semi, operated by Steven Barnett, 60, of Murray, was northbound on Hammond Road crossing over KY 80. Barnett failed to see the SUV that was eastbound on 80, and the vehicles struck each other in the intersection.
Andrea Lopez, 45, of Murray, was driving the SUV, and Marizol Fonesca Solis, 51, of Murray, was a front seat passenger. Fernada Tejeda Juilo, 10, of Murray, was riding in the back of the SUV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.