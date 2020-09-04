LYNN GROVE — A wreck involving a semi tractor trailer late Wednesday afternoon just north of the Lynn Grove community west of Murray resulted in what were described as minor injuries to the driver.
In a news release, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said that the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received a report at about 4:47 p.m. of a single-vehicle wreck in the 900 block of Browns Grove Road in which a semi tractor trailer had overturned.
CCSO said that, upon arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that the semi rig had been hauling lumber at the time of the crash.
CCSO said that the driver, Eric David, 39, of Murray, said that, as he steered his vehicle to the right to make room for oncoming traffic, the passenger-side tires of his trailer left the roadway. This caused the rig to overturn in a curve.
CCSO said that David was later treated at the emergency room of Murray-Calloway County Hospital for minor injuries. An accident investigation is being conducted by the sheriff’s office.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue, the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service, Calloway County Office of Emergency Management, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.