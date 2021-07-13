CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that three people were injured Sunday afternoon in a wreck that occurred just north of Murray.
In a news release, Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said deputies were called at about 1 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of U.S. 641 and Radio Road for a report of a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon their arrival, deputies said they located two vehicles with severe damage.
Knight said that preliminary investigation indicates that Tiffany Martin, 27, of Almo, was driving a Nissan Vogue north on U.S. 641 and a 17-year-old juvenile from Murray was driving a Chrysler 200 and attempting to turn onto 641 from Radio Road. Knight said that, for reasons related to driver inattention, the juvenile failed to yield the right of way to Martin’s vehicle, resulting in the collision.
Both drivers, as well as a juvenile in Martin’s vehicle, were taken by units from the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the collision.
CCSO was also assisted by Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
